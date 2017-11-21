Thanks: Given

The Plaquemines Council on Aging enjoyed a delicious Thanksgiving lunch sponsored by One 4 Love Mentoring Nov. 15. One 4 Love founder Tony Henry Jr. and his family prepared the meal and were assisted by members of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office in serving our seniors. Henry said he and his family enjoyed interacting with the seniors and look forward to more opportunities to interact with the community.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/