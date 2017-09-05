Volunteers needed to protect part of Barataria Basin on Sept. 9

Louisiana’s coast is incredibly vulnerable. Whether it’s a hurricane, tropical storm or just normal wave action, Louisiana is continuously being washed away. Luckily, we have tools that can help slow this problem. The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) is pleased to announce receipt of a $30,000 grant from Phillips 66 to fund a major habitat restoration project in Plaquemines Parish on September 9.

Together, with the help of local and regional volunteers, CRCL and Phillips 66 will plant the newly formed terraces along the southern end of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s Bayou Dupont 3 Project with smooth cordgrass (Spartina alterniflora).

