WBAG’s Artists of the Month
Tue, 2017/08/01 - 5:00am News Staff
During its monthly member meeting of the West Bank Art Guild (WBAG), held at the German American Culture Center, on June 15, located on Huey P Long Ave. in Gretna, LA - the members pictured in photo were voted as “Artist(s) of the Month”:
• First Place: Neal Serie
• Second Place: Julie Sapys
• Third Place: Peggy Delery Pospisil
