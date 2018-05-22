WBAG Artist of the Month

During the May 2018 monthly meeting of the West Bank Art Guild (WBAG), held at the German American Culture Center located on Huey P Long Ave. in Gretna, LA. Also, a very informative talk was presented by the WBAG member, Debi Naquin, on “How To Tell Good Abstract Art From Bad.” The following members were voted as “Artists of the Month”: First Place: Marilyn Panger, tied with Mal Galle’. Tied for Second Place: Peggy Delery Pospisil and Gary Lehr. Third Place: Wayne Bernhard.

