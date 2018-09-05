WBAG Aug. Artists of the Month

During the August 2018 monthly meeting of the West Bank Art Guild (WBAG), held at the German American Culture Center, located on Huey P Long Ave. in Gretna, LA - the members in the photo were voted as “Artists of the Month.” Pictured, from left: First Place, Mariloy Galle’; Second Place, Jeannie Hotard; and Third Place, Peggy Delery Pospisil. August’s monthly demo was lead by WBAG’s member, Brenda Fortmayer. The subject was “The Use of Various Paint Brush Types.” The West Bank Art Guild is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council as administered by the Arts Council New Orleans.

