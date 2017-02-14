WBAG January Artists of the Month

During the January 2017 monthly meeting of the West Bank Art Guild (WBAG) held in Gretna, the members pictured were voted as “Artists of the Month.” First Place: Neal Serie, Second Place: Nancy Dempsey, and Third Place: Mariloy Galle’. The West Bank Art Guild is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council as administered by the Arts Council New Orleans.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/