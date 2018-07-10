WBAG June Artists of the Month

During the June 2018 monthly meeting of the West Bank Art Guild (WBAG), held at the German American Culture Center, located on Huey P Long Ave. in Gretna. The members pictured were voted as “Artists of the Month.” Pictured, from left: Mariloy Galle’; (first place), Neal Serie (second place), and Julie Saputo (third place). June’s monthly demo was lead by member Neal Serie, former WBAG - ‘Artist of the Year 2016-17. The subject was “Watercolor Techniques.” Neal’s watercolor painting of ‘John Lennon’ took second place in the monthly “Artist of the Month” event during June’s monthly meeting.

