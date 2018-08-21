Welcome to Belle Chasse!

You may have noticed the recently repaired and repainted welcome sign on Woodland Highway as you enter Belle Chasse. The Belle Chasse Garden Club, with the incredible help of Paul Landry, took on the much-needed task of sprucing up the sign located in the triangle at Woodland and Belle Chasse Highway. One of the many missions of the Belle Chasse Garden Club is to support and promote civic beautification projects within our community. The Welcome Sign was originally donated to the parish by the Garden Club in 2011. “We certainly hope that you enjoy the “new” sign as it serves to welcome both residents and visitors to our beautiful city and parish,” said a Belle Chasse Garden Club member.

