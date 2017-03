Proud parents John Meinhardt III and Mallory Marquette would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Maddison Meinhardt. Mia was born on January 30, 2017, at 10:14 a.m. at Ochsner Baptist Hospital. She weighed 8 lbs and 9 oz, and measured 20 inches long. Mia joins her two sisters Karsyn, 7, and Macy, 4.

