West Bank Art Guild’s 2017 Children’s Art Camp

The West Bank Art Guild’s Annual Five-Day Children’s Art Camp for ages 8 – 14 was held June 26 – 30 in Gretna. The purpose of the art camp was to supplement art history and supply teaching skills for its children/students, in and around the Jefferson Parish of the State of Louisiana, outside of the state-sponsored and private schools of Louisiana.

2017 WBAG Members/Co-Chairpersons are Deb Kerwin and Debi Naquin. West Bank Art Members/Teachers involved with this project were Melody Breaux, Marie Fink, Deb Kerwin, Debi Naquin and Leona Toups. Volunteer Adults were Sylvia Arb, Donna Bakewell, Gayle Kluttz, Jeannie Hotard, and Rose McKinny. And Volnteer Students were Bella Harvey of Ursuline Academy, and Brenna Page of Belle Chasse High School.

