West Bank Art Guild elects new board members

Pictured, from left, are the newly elected Board Members of the West Bank Art Guild for Year 2018-2019: President Lita Ducote, Vice-President Jean Perret, Treasurer/Grant Manager Debi Naquin, Corresponding Secretary Sharon Barrilleaux, Recording Secretary Gary Lehr, and Members-at-Large Deb Kerwin and Neal Serie’.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/