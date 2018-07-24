YMCA Field Day

IThe Belle Chasse YMCA held its annual Field Day July 12. The event brought approximately 450 campers from YMCAs in East Jefferson, West St. Tammany, Buras, Port Sulphur and Belle Chasse together for a day of athletic fun. Pictured from left, Belle Chasse YMCA District Vice President Bob Becnel, Camp Counselor Robert Harris and District 3 Plaquemines Parish Council member Kirk Lepine assist some happy campers.

