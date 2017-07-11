“Alright Alright Alright”

by Brandi Rollo

Jennifer and Bill Butler, owners of the Venice Marina, recently had a special guest down at the marina—Matthew McConaughey.

While Bill, Parker Rodrigue and Jimmy Gringo showed McConaughey some fishing tips for an upcoming movie, Jennifer made sure the handsome star was fed with fish and fresh seafood right out of our backyard, the Gulf of Mexico. He also enjoyed the local cuisine at Crawgator’s Bar and Grill while in town.

