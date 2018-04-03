"1" Sack Crawfish Cookoff maxes out

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s “1” Sack Challenge Crawfi sh Cookoff exploded this year. After hosting 1,500 people in 2017, guests and competitors included, the PSAPC handed out every single one of the 4,000 admission wristbands it had on hand for this year’s March 24 event. It got to the point that they had to make a second crawfish run.

With the crawfi sh supplied by the festival and the few teams that brought their own, PSACP President Kaysha Choate made a “conservative” estimate that 14,000 pounds of crawfi sh got cooked and served.

