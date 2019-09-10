2019 Royalty

The Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival, which will be celebrated December 6, 7 and 8 at Fort Jackson, completed its slate of royalty Saturday night with the selection of its 73rd Orange Queen. Catherine Wooton won the competition in a field of 11 contestants. She is the daughter of Chris and Cynthia Wooton of Belle Chasse.

