The bird’s foot delta south of Venice has a fresh 2,000 acres of wetlands at the end of 2019 thanks to a record-setting 25.6 million cubic yards of river sediment deposited as part of the beneficial use of dredged material (BUDMAT) program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/