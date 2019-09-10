52nd Annual Lake Hermitage Vol. Fire. Dept. Fishing Rodeo

The Lake Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department hosted more than 140 anglers over the Labor Day weekend for the department’s 52nd Annual Fishing Rodeo fundraiser. LHVFD President Randy Gondrella extended his thanks on the department’s behalf to all the participants (adults and juniors), sponsors and staff who teamed up for a successful event. Gondrella said the traditional community event is often plagued by hurricanes but lucked into good weather this year.

