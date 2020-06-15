Activists seek council participation ahead of 'I Can't Breathe' protest

Ed. note: This report covers comments made at the Plaquemines Parish Council’s June 11 meeting ahead of the “I Can’t Breathe” protest planned for June 12 in Belle Chasse. Due to time and space limitations, only pictures of the June 12 event are featured in this edition. Full coverage of the protest will follow in the June 23 edition of The Gazette.

On the eve of Plaquemines Parish’s first civil rights protest in generations, a group of activists entreated the Parish Council to acknowledge that racism exists in the parish and to commit to solving the problem.

The council unanimously passed a resolution condemning the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25. The resolution spoke of solidarity, and the council was immediately challenged on that point.

