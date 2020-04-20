Adopt-A-Senior page created to support class of 2020

Seniors at Plaquemines’ three high schools have been on an emotional roller coaster since their final year in K-12 was cut short by the coronavirus in mid-March. Now a high school teacher is appealing to the parish community to remind seniors that they have not been forgotten.

Lamonda Martin, a business teacher at Belle Chasse High Schools, got the idea for the Plaquemines Parish Adopt A High School Senior Facebook page from a statewide page with similar aims. She noticed that Southeast Louisiana seniors were underrepresented on the big page, so she began one of her own to narrow the focus.

“I sent the link to (BCHS Principal Jemi) Carlone, and she encouraged me to start one for the parish. So that’s what I did,” said Martin.

