After 13 years, Ironton Park officially reopens
Tue, 2018/09/25 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com
The community of Ironton is one step closer to being whole again following the official reopening of Ironton Park.
On Sept. 16 a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held which featured current and past residents of the small Plaquemines Parish community along with comments from parish officials. The ceremony was followed by a cook-out and an “Old-timers” softball game.
