AG's Office: 'Litigation appears imminent' in toll bridge fight

The state Attorney General’s Office weighed in on the proposed toll bridge in Belle Chasse last week only to say that it expects the matter to wind up in court.

Plaquemines Parish Council Attorney Dannie Garrett sent a letter to the AG’s office weeks ago seeking an opinion on the state statutes used by the Department of Transportation & Development to enter into a public-private partnership with Plenary Infrastructure to fund the project. Garrett believes the statutes require the local port district, the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District in this case, to consent to the project in writing. And the Plaquemines Parish Council, which is also the PPHTD Commission, did the opposite, passing a resolution in opposition to the proposed toll bridge.

Instead of opining on the relevant state statutes, AG Jeff Landry’s office decided to sit this one out because the matter is likely to be decided by a judge, or judges.

