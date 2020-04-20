Albertine Kimble shoots straight as the Duck Queen of Plaquemines Parish

A husband-and-wife film-making duo hoping to bring some national attention to Louisiana’s disappearing coastline found the perfect narrator for the issue in Plaquemines’ own Albertine Kimble.

Kimble, a former coastal programs manager for Plaquemines Parish Government and a member of the parish’s Coastal Zone Advisory Board, has been featured in various pieces of text and video media over the decades as national interest in coastal land loss has ebbed and flowed. Her answers are clear and concise and she speaks with both technical expertise and personal concern after a lifetime of watching the Gulf of Mexico eat away at the land of her home parish.

That blend of personal and professional is exactly what Nadia and Dominick Gill needed for their Encompass Films series Last Call for the Bayou, released via the Smithsonian Channel on YouTube April 8.

