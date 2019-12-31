Alliance Refinery, Belle Chasse Rotary award outstanding public servants

The Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery and the Rotary Club of Belle Chasse recognized six local public servants with $1,000 awards for exceptional work at the fourth annual Community Recognition Program on Dec. 12 at the Toast Event Room in Belle Chasse.

“Our mission is to provide energy and improve lives and the products that we create and our operations have a positive economic impact across the communities in which we operate. However, another way that we improve lives is through driving and supporting efforts of importance to Phillips 66 and our community,” said Refinery Manager Ray Rigdon. “Two of several focus areas close to our hearts are Community Safety and Education; which is why we pause during the Holiday Season to give thanks to the individuals who work in these fields.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/