American Pickers looking for collections with character

The History Channel series American Pickers is coming to New Orleans in November and December looking for unique antiques and collections whose stories deserve to be told.

Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, now in their tenth season on the show, and the producers of American Pickers have reached out to residents of Plaquemines Parish and all communities surrounding New Orleans to call or email about their historical, interesting or weird old stuff. No hard deadline has been set, but producers ask that interested residents reach out with quick descriptions of their antiques by the end of October. Producers are accepting submissions at americanpickers@ cine ix.com or by calling 855-OLD-Rust. The show can also be found on Facebook by searching Got A Pick.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/