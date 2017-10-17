AmeriPure Oyster plans return to Plaquemines

By Jason Browne

AmeriPure is returning to Plaquemines Parish with a $2.3 million oyster plant and 50 jobs. John Tesvich, chairman of the board for the AmeriPure Oyster Company, and Pat Fahey, president of AmeriPure, joined Plaquemines President Amos Cormier in his office Oct. 10 to co-sign an agreement for a Louisiana Recovery Grant that will fund the project

