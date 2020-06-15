Andry announces his candidacy for District Attorney

Gilbert V. “Gibby” Andry, IV, announces his candidacy for the office of District Attorney of Plaquemines Parish.

Mr. Andry is 56 years of age, married with four children. He resides in Belle Chasse. A graduate of Tulane University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1986. Gibby graduated from Tulane Law School earning his Juris Doctorate in 1989. Mr. Andry was also an Adjunct Professor of Law at Tulane University for six years where he taught second-year and third-year law students the function and application of representing clients through the trial process. Gibby has earned a reputation as one of the top attorneys in the metropolitan area, and has enjoyed a successful private law practice for the past 30 years.

