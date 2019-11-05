Home

Annual State of the Port Address at Nov. 7 PABI meeting

Tue, 2019/11/05 - 5:00am News Staff

Sandy Sanders, Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District Executive Director and several partners of the port will present the Annual State of the Port Address at a general Membership Meeting/Luncheon of the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry (PABI) on Thursday, November 7.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/

Plaquemines Gazette

7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526