Anti-Diversion Group trashes CPRA at meeting

By Jason Browne

Following the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ April decision to fast-track the permitting process for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, a group of local fishermen opposing the diversion decided to fast-track their efforts to slow or stop the billion dollar project.

On May 8, roughly 100 people attended a public meeting at the Belle Chasse Auditorium where representatives from the Plaquemines and St. Bernard seafood industry voiced urgent concern, along with a few blatant accusations, over the project and the motivations of its supervising government agency, the Coastal Protection & Restoration Authority. They claim Governor John Bel Edwards, the CPRA and various environmental groups which support the diversion aren’t telling the whole truth about the massive project’s potential adverse effects.

