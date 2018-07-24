Arbourgh to run for District 3 Council

I, Corey Arbourgh, am pleased to announce my candidacy for Council District No. 3. I am a lifelong resident of Belle Chasse, having grown up on Melvyn Dr., and currently reside on D’Olivier St. I am married to Stacie Paternostro Arbourgh, and we have two children, Chase and Sydnie. I am a proud 1998 BCHS alumnus, and continued my studies in Business Administration at Delgado Community College. Remaining committed and involved in the community;

I am currently a member of the Belle Chasse Rotary Club, board member for the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival, and am actively involved in numerous other clubs and organizations that benefit our great parish. I understand the importance of business and improvements in Plaquemines Parish. I have managed multiple local businesses, served as a board member for the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry, and am currently serving my fourth year as School Board Member District No. 3.

