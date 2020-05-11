Army vet limits Memorial Day event but adds food giveaways

In 2019, lung disease couldn’t stop Army veteran Donald Sino’s annual Memorial Day road march to honor fallen soldiers. This year, the coronavirus has stopped the march, but it can’t stop the movement.

In lieu of his normal public event, in which Sino invites the public to march 10 miles with him from Harvey to Belle Chasse, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and Bronze Star recipient will hold a small ceremony at the Belle Chasse Bridge on May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. That will include marching the American flag down the bridge with a few soldiers at a safe distance, and an assist from the PPSO, before handing out food plates to first responders.

“We’re going to close the bridge and hold up the flag and wave at people, and that’s it for this year,” said Sino. “We want to salute our troops and first responders.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/