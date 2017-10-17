Audit Committee adopts new schedule

By Jason Browne

In its first meeting with new internal auditor Randy Duke on Oct. 12, the Internal Audit Committee adopted a new audit schedule for the next 12 months.

With the understanding that some audits may take more than a month to complete and an agreement that the order is subject to change, the committee adopted Duke’s proposed schedule to audit: the Civil Service Department, the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District, the Purchasing Department, contracts, overtime pay, boat harbors, the Community Action Agency, ambulances, fixed assets, disaster preparedness and community programs.

