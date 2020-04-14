Avery M. Riley, Jr. gives back to community by tutoring at SPES

Avery M. Riley, Jr. grew up in Port Sulphur and attended Port Sulphur High up until Hurricane Katrina, and then graduated from Belle Chasse High in 2008. He attended Louisiana State University where he was initiated into the Theta Kappa Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Riley graduated with a degree in sociology. Following graduation, he went on to the Southern University Law Center as a part-time evening student while working full-time for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the East Baton Rouge City-Parish.

