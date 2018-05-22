Back on the Water

A group of Belle Chasse High School students participating in a series of field trips organized by the nonprofit Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), and sponsored locally by Chevron, took their third trip with “The 300” May 10. Students boarded air boats and toured the Caernarvon Freshwater Diversion - a structure originally built in 1991 to decrease salinity and restore salt levels within acceptable ranges for oyster growth. Tour guides informed students that, despite its design and operational protocols meant to limit sediment diversion and deposit from the river, the Caernarvon diversion has built an estimated 600 acres between 1998 and 2011. This land-building process is even greater in sediment diversions designed intentionally to capture heavier sediment from deeper in the river and build land even faster, thus offering more protection for inland homes and infrastructure. Participating students have one field trip left in which they will attend the biennial State of the Coast Conference. This is the largest coastal conference in the nation bringing together scientists, academicians, engineers, practitioners, advocates and concerned citizens who all play an important role in efforts to restore and protect our coast.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/