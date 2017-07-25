Bakery owner "torn apart" by PPG lawsuits

By Jason Browne

There are days Logan Lott doesn’t want to get out of bed and go to work.

In the abstract, that statement sometimes probably applies to everyone. But Lott is working his dream job at his own business. He and his wife, Kirsten, opened the Royal Bakery on Woodland Highway in Belle Chasse in 2013 based on Lott’s love of the minutiae of baking. Engineering loaves of bread with the perfect crunch to the crust while maintaining moisture on the inside; a skill Lott picked up during his time as bread chef at Emeril’s New Orleans at the age of 21.

But a lawsuit brought against the Royal Bakery and the Lotts, including Logan’s father and former Plaquemines Director of Operations Scott Lott, by the Plaquemines Parish Government is casting a shadow over Lott’s dream.

“Emotionally, I’ve been going through a lot,” said Lott. “I question myself often if I’m doing the right thing.”

