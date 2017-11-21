Ballay explains scope of DA's Office to PABI

By Jason Browne

Plaquemines District Attorney Charles Ballay shared the long list of services and duties unique to his office during a Nov. 15 address before the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry (PABI).

Chief among those duties, said Ballay, is to be a “champion of justice” in the parish, which often means deciding what legal track to follow for first-time or non-violent off enders. The DA has a number of tools at his disposal, such as pre-trial diversions, drug court and other programs aimed at proportional punishment.

