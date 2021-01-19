Ballay sworn in to third term as Plaquemines DA

On Monday, January 11, 2020, Charles J. Ballay was sworn in as District Attorney of Plaquemines Parish (25th Judicial District) to a third term. His son, Brian Ballay, administered the oath while his wife, Claire, held the bible.

DA Ballay then administered the oath to Jerry Lobrano who will serve as his 1st Assistant District Attorney, and to his Assistant District Attorneys: Mary Slavich Touzet, Sarah Ansardi Tesvich, Jason Napoli, Temia Griffin, and Edward “Ned” McGowan (although Mr. McGowan will be leaving at the end of this month).

