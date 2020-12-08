Ballay wins DA Race by 14 Votes, But Palazzo not Ready to Concede

By a mere 14 votes, incumbent Charles Ballay was able to just barely inch out Leo Palazzo to remain Plaquemines’ District Attorney for the next 6 years. Ballay collected 2,574 votes over Palazzo’s 2,560.

However, due to the election results being so close, Palazzo is not yet willing to concede to Ballay.

“This race is not over,” Palazzo said in an update posted on his campaign’s Facebook page. “On top of this historically small margin, numerous voting irregularities have been reported that we are bringing to the attention of the appropriate officials.”

