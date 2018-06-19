Barthelemy raised expectations at South Plaq. High

By Jason Browne

reporter@plaqueminesgazette.com

After seven years at the head of South Plaquemines High School, Principal John Barthelemy Jr. has moved on.

Last week, Barthelemy began his new role as an academic coordinator in the central office at Iberville Parish Schools. He leaves behind a school he steered from a C rating from the state department of education to an A in 2015-16. SPHS narrowly missed a second consecutive A rating for the 2016-17 school year by half a point.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/