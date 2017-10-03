Barthelemy, Trufant-Salvant oppose moving Port, Council meetings

By Jason Browne

Before it could even get to its council meeting, the Plaquemines Parish Council got its arguments over where to hold its monthly meetings out of the way during its meeting as sole governing authority of the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District.

District 8 council member Jeff Edgecombe introduced ordinances ahead of the Sept. 28 port and council meetings to hold all future meetings for both entities at the newly opened council chambers at the Plaquemines Parish Government Complex in Belle Chasse until the new courthouse is completed in the parish seat of Pointe a la Hache. Th at idea was immediately contested by District 1 council member John Barthelemy and District 7 council member Audrey Trufant- Salvant, until Edgecombe deferred the item.

