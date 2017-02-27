Basketball phenom Jaliyah Manuel from Belle Chasse will appear in the Season 2 premiere episode of NBC’s family-friendly series “Little Big Shots” on Sunday, March 5 at 7 p.m. She will be performing some of the basketball tricks that have made her a You Tube sensation. She was six years old at the time of the taping this past summer in Los Angeles, and is now seven years old. She learned from her father, Jovan, and has been playing basketball since she was four years old. Steve Harvey hosts the series, which is executive produced by Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/