BCHS and Crescent City Crossfit Honor Local Hero

Joseph Allen Sercovich, a resident of Buras, joined the Marines and volunteered to fight in the Vietnam War. Although he finished high school, he was already off to boot camp by the time his classmates were walking across the Buras High School stage.

After Hurricane Betsy destroyed his family home, Joe returned home. Joe’s furlough was only 30 days but because of the sheer devastation Betsy caused, Joe had a chance to be discharged from the Marines and serve his community in the recovery effort. He declined. Months later, back in Vietnam, Joe was shot in the stomach by a sniper.

His mother, Josephine Sercovich, never got over his death. Until her death in 2012, she visited his tomb as often as possible and put his memorial in The Plaquemines Gazette several times per year. She always said, “You’re not gone until you are forgotten.” It was her mission to make sure her little boy, killed at only 22, was not forgotten.

