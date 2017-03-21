BCHS Cheer wins two national titles

By Jason Browne

The Belle Chasse High School Cheerleading team added two national titles to its trophy case this year. The Cardinals won their fourth NCA Gametime Nationals large varsity title in five years (‘13, ‘15, ‘16, ‘17) in Dallas in January, and its third UCA Nationals varsity non-tumbling title in four years (’14, ’15, ’17) in Orlando in February. Pictured at NCA Nationals are, first row from left, Yasmine Battle, Ella Katrosh, Janell Washington, Megan Barbazon, Jordan Hoffman, Carley Cavalier, Raegan Dinet, Lauren Dickson, Kelsey Owen, Lauren Bateman, Taylor Bergeron, Caitlin Williamson and Calise Estapa. On the second row are Jenna Hewitt, Myliah Surratt, Brooklyn Meladine, Mia Himes, coach Milicent Roussell, Daniela Nettles, Claire Gauthreaux, Jori Banks, Tamyri Hubbard, Valerie Vujnovich, Rosmique Williams, Alyssa Black, Madison Kelley-Page, Brianna Jones, Paige Meyers, Catherine Wooton, Annabelle Picou and coach Tameka Johnson.

