BCHS Football Camp 2018

More than 100 kids attended Belle Chasse High School’s 2018 Football Camp Aug. 10 in Belle Chasse. Head coach Stephen Meyers said rain didn’t dampen the event for campers and parents, who dined on jambalaya, chicken and hamburgers while the kids ran drills. The event was presented by BCHS and 25th Judicial District Court Division B Judge Michael Clement’s Department of Youth & Family Services.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/