BCHS student invites community to Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

By Brandi Rollo

brandi@plaqueminesgazette.com

Each year the Down Syndrome Association of Greater New Orleans (DSAGNO), a non-profit organization, holds its annual Buddy Walk fundraiser. The event is every October and is a half-mile fun walk with food, prizes and entertainment open to the public. Buddy Walk 2018 will be on Saturday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/