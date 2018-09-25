Home

BCHS student invites community to Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

Tue, 2018/09/25 - 5:00am News Staff

By Brandi Rollo
brandi@plaqueminesgazette.com

Each year the Down Syndrome Association of Greater New Orleans (DSAGNO), a non-profit organization, holds its annual Buddy Walk fundraiser. The event is every October and is a half-mile fun walk with food, prizes and entertainment open to the public. Buddy Walk 2018 will be on Saturday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

 

