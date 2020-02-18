BCHS teacher named CRCL 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Belle Chasse High School teacher and coach Casey McMann, pictured far right with his students in the Belle Chasse Coastal Restoration Club on site at a restoration project, has been announced as Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year. A CRCL press release from last week lauded McMann among 13 Stewardship Award recipients who will be recognized at a gala event March 27 in Baton Rouge.

