BCHS teacher named top HOSA advisor in the country

Belle Chasse High School teacher Jennifer Valotta was recognized as the No. 1 HOSA- Future Health Professionals advisor in the U.S. June 29 in Dallas when she was presented with the Goodheart-Wilcox Publisher Outstanding Service Award. Valotta has been a HOSA (formerly Health Occupation Students of America) advisor and health science teacher at BCHS for fi ve years, working hard to build BCHS’s community chapter.

She helped build the current HOSA chapter from 10 secondary members to 96 secondary members and 15 post-secondary members through community involvement, fundraising events for our local needs and pushing the students to be the best they can be. BCHS has been awarded the Louisiana State HOSA cup for four years running through competitive events at the state level.

