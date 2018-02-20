BCHS wins national titles Nos. 8 & 9

The Belle Chasse High School Cheerleading team brought home national titles No. 8 and No. 9 in recent weeks. The combined varsity and JV squads won their fourth NCA Large Gameday title in a row, and fifth in the last six years, at the NCA Gameday Nationals Jan. 27 in Dallas. Then the 11-person Competition Team won its second UCA Small Varsity Non-Tumbling title in a row, and fourth overall, at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship Feb. 10-11 in Orlando. Rather than getting easier each year, BCHS Cheer coach Milicent Roussell said the challenge and the pressure to win another title increases each year.

