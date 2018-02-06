BCHS's Carlone named PPSB Principal of the Year

By Jason Browne

Students at Belle Chasse High School can’t complain that their school doesn’t offer them anything to do.

Jemi Carlone has made it a point in her seven years as principal of BCHS to expand the school’s extracurricular offerings to include something for everyone. Currently the tally stands at 30 clubs, including athletics, and 70 activities sprinkled throughout the school year. That dedication to making every student’s high school experience as not-terrible as possible, along with continued strong state test scores, earned Carlone Principal of the Year honors at the Plaquemines Parish School Board’s Jan. 8 meeting.

