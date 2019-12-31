BCMS announces new program: Bulldog Buddies

Belle Chasse Middle School (BCMS) is excited to announce a new program which has commenced during the 2019-2020 school year called Bulldog Buddies. This evidenced based program connects students with special needs with nominated regular education peers to promote inclusion and acceptance of all of our students. The program was started by the BCMS Occupational Therapist, Shanna Ferguson (OT), and Speech Therapist, Lauren Bossier (ST), in collaboration with the Special Education teachers.

Molly Brunkow, Plaquemines Parish Schools 2021 Middle School Teacher of the Year, and the special education team of teachers and paraprofessionals are enthusiastic and committed to incorporating Community Based Instruction (CBI) into the curriculum at BCMS. With CBI, life skills and concepts are introduced in the classroom and then applied and practiced within both the school and community environments. The OT and ST provide the regular education Bulldog Buddies with specific training on how to assist their special needs peers with many skills such as social interactions with peers and adults, money management skills, problem solving skills, and how to safely navigate their surroundings. The Buddies are also trained on how to address the sensory needs of their partners within various settings.

