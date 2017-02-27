BCMS robotics wins second place at state Beta Convention

By Jason Browne

Keri Armstrong’s robotics class at Belle Chasse Middle School took 2nd place at the State Junior Beta Club Convention Feb. 14 in Lafayette, and now their sights are set on Disney World. A team of eight students is raising money to attend the National Junior Beta Club Convention this July at Disney World in Orlando.

